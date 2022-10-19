Baked Potato Soup
- 12 slices bacon
- ⅔ cup butter or margarine
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 7 cups milk
- 4 large baked potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 1 ¼ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble and set aside.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Gradually add flour, whisking until well-combined. Slowly pour in milk, whisking constantly until smooth and thickened.
- Add potatoes and onions and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in crumbled bacon, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking and stirring until cheese is melted.