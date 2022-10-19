 Baked Potato Soup | TheFencePost.com
Baked Potato Soup

  • 12 slices bacon
  • ⅔ cup butter or margarine
  • ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
  • 7 cups milk
  • 4 large baked potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 4 green onions, chopped
  • 1 ¼ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble and set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Gradually add flour, whisking until well-combined. Slowly pour in milk, whisking constantly until smooth and thickened.
  3. Add potatoes and onions and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Stir in crumbled bacon, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking and stirring until cheese is melted.
