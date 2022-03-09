Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon
4 (4 ounce) fillets salmon
3 tablespoons prepared Dijon-style mustard
salt and ground black pepper to taste
¼ cup Italian-style dry bread crumbs
¼ cup butter, melted
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a shallow baking pan with aluminum foil.
Place salmon skin-side down on the prepared baking pan. Spread a thin layer of mustard on the top of each fillet, and season with salt and pepper. Top with bread crumbs, then drizzle with melted butter.
Bake in a preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes.
