Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

4 (4 ounce) fillets salmon

3 tablespoons prepared Dijon-style mustard

salt and ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup Italian-style dry bread crumbs

¼ cup butter, melted

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a shallow baking pan with aluminum foil.

Place salmon skin-side down on the prepared baking pan. Spread a thin layer of mustard on the top of each fillet, and season with salt and pepper. Top with bread crumbs, then drizzle with melted butter.

Bake in a preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 15 minutes.