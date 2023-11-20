YOUR AD HERE »

Baked Skillet Pancake

Recipes Recipes |

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon confectioner’s sugar, or to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, or to taste
  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place a large cast iron skillet in the oven while preheating.
  • Add butter to skillet to melt a few minutes before preheating is complete.
  • Whisk flour and milk together in a bowl. Whisk in eggs. Batter will be slightly lumpy.
  • Carefully remove skillet from oven; pour batter into the hot skillet over melted butter.
  • Return to the oven and bake until lightly golden and crispy around edges, 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Dust with confectioner’s sugar and cinnamon, as desired, while still warm.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]