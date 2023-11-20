Baked Skillet Pancake
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon confectioner’s sugar, or to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, or to taste
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place a large cast iron skillet in the oven while preheating.
- Add butter to skillet to melt a few minutes before preheating is complete.
- Whisk flour and milk together in a bowl. Whisk in eggs. Batter will be slightly lumpy.
- Carefully remove skillet from oven; pour batter into the hot skillet over melted butter.
- Return to the oven and bake until lightly golden and crispy around edges, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Dust with confectioner’s sugar and cinnamon, as desired, while still warm.