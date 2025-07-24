Baked Tomato Slices
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided, or as needed
- 1 large tomato, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves stripped and finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Brush a baking sheet with about 1 tablespoon olive oil.
- Arrange tomato slices on the baking sheet; sprinkle rosemary and garlic on top. Brush with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
- Bake in the preheated oven until tender, 5 to 10 minutes.
