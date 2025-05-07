Baked Yogurt Custard Toast
- 2 tablespoons soft unsalted butter
- 4 large, thick slices French bread
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Fruit Topping: (optional)
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup quartered strawberries
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment.
- Butter one side of bread, and place butter-side-down on the prepared baking sheet.
- Whisk together 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla extract, lemon zest, egg, and salt in a mixing bowl. Spoon custard mixture over bread, all the way to the edges, and pressing down lightly as you apply, to help the bread absorb as much as possible. Try to use all the custard.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, stir blueberries, strawberries, maple syrup, and lemon juice together in a bowl; set aside until needed.
- Serve custard toast immediately topped with fresh fruit.
