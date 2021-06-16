Baked Ziti Casserole

1 (16 ounce) package ziti

1 (15 ounce) container ricotta cheese

1 ½ cups tomato sauce

1 (8 ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

2 cups tomato sauce, divided

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Cook ziti in boiling water until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 13 minutes; drain.

Rinse ziti with cold water until cool; drain.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Mix ziti, ricotta cheese, 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, egg, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Spread 1/2 cup tomato sauce into the bottom of a 2 1/2-quart shallow baking dish.

Pour ziti mixture into the dish.

Top with remaining 1 1/2 cup tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese.

Bake in preheated oven until sauce and cheese layer is bubbly and lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

Let cool 10 minutes before serving.