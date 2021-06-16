Baked Ziti Casserole
1 (16 ounce) package ziti
1 (15 ounce) container ricotta cheese
1 ½ cups tomato sauce
1 (8 ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
½ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
2 cups tomato sauce, divided
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Cook ziti in boiling water until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 13 minutes; drain.
Rinse ziti with cold water until cool; drain.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Mix ziti, ricotta cheese, 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, egg, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
Spread 1/2 cup tomato sauce into the bottom of a 2 1/2-quart shallow baking dish.
Pour ziti mixture into the dish.
Top with remaining 1 1/2 cup tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Bake in preheated oven until sauce and cheese layer is bubbly and lightly browned, about 30 minutes.
Let cool 10 minutes before serving.
