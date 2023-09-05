Baked Ziti with Sausage
- cooking spray
- 1 (16 ounce) package dry ziti pasta
- 1 pound mild Italian sausage
- 1 (15 ounce) container ricotta cheese
- 1 large yellow onion, minced
- 1 large egg
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ½ (26 ounce) jars spaghetti sauce, divided
- 1 (8 ounce) package shredded Italian cheese blend
- 1 teaspoon dried basil (Optional)
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in ziti and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well.
- While pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add sausage; cook and stir until brown, about 10 minutes. Drain sausage and set aside.
- Stir together ricotta, onion, egg, garlic, and oregano in a large bowl until well combined. Stir in pasta, sausage, salt, pepper, and the half jar of spaghetti sauce; mix well.
- Cover the bottom of the prepared baking dish with 1/3 of the full jar spaghetti sauce. Layer with 1/2 of the pasta mixture, 1/2 of the remaining spaghetti sauce, and 1/2 of the shredded cheese. Repeat layers once more using remaining pasta, sauce, and cheese. Sprinkle basil over top and cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake in the preheated oven until heated through, about 20 minutes. Uncover; return to the oven and bake until cheese is melted, 5 to 10 more minutes.