Baked Zucchini Chips

3 small zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons fresh oregano

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Place zucchini in a bowl. Drizzle olive oil over zucchini and stir to coat; add bread crumbs and toss to coat. Spread coated zucchini onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and oregano over coated zucchini.

Bake in the preheated oven until zucchini rounds are tender and cheese is browned, about 15 minutes.