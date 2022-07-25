Baked Zucchini Chips
3 small zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons fresh oregano
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Place zucchini in a bowl. Drizzle olive oil over zucchini and stir to coat; add bread crumbs and toss to coat. Spread coated zucchini onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and oregano over coated zucchini.
Bake in the preheated oven until zucchini rounds are tender and cheese is browned, about 15 minutes.
Recipes
Balsamic Grilled Zucchini
2 zucchinis, quartered lengthwise
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User