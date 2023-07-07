YOUR AD HERE »

Baking Powder Biscuits

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon cream of tartar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup vegetable shortening
  • 1 egg
  • ⅔ cup milk
  1. Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).
  2. Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, cream of tartar, and salt into a bowl. Use a pastry cutter to chop vegetable shortening into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Whisk egg and milk together in a separate bowl and slowly add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring as you pour, until dough is moistened and well-mixed. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto an ungreased baking sheet.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits have risen and are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]