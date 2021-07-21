Balsamic and Rosemary Grilled Salmon

4 (4 ounce) salmon fillets

sea salt to taste

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 sprig fresh rosemary, minced

Season salmon fillets to taste with sea salt, and place into a shallow, glass dish.

Whisk together vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and rosemary; pour over salmon fillets.

Cover, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil grate.

Remove salmon from marinade, and shake off excess.

Discard remaining marinade.

Cook on preheated grill until fish is opaque in the center and flakes easily with a fork, about 4 minutes per side.