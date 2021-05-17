Balsamic Beef Steak Pasta

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1-1/4 cups balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1/2 cup minced shallot

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 fresh red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

5 cups cooked penne pasta (about 8 ounces uncooked)

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Chopped fresh basil (optional)

COOKING:

Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat; simmer over medium heat 12 to 15 minutes or until reduced to 3/4 cup. Stir in sugar; set aside.

Season beef Top Sirloin Steak with 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and garlic powder. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Carve steak into thin slices; keep warm.

Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon oil in medium saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add shallot and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in asparagus and bell pepper; cook 8 minutes until vegetables are al dente.

Add cooked pasta, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to vegetables; cook 3 to 4 minutes until vegetables and pasta are heated through; toss in parmesan cheese. Serve sliced steak over pasta mixture; drizzle with balsamic glaze. Garnish with basil, as desired.