Balsamic Bruschetta

  • 1 loaf French bread, cut into ¼-inch slices
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
  • ⅓ cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon good quality balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  3. Brush bread slices on both sides lightly with 1 tablespoon oil and place on large baking sheet. Toast bread until golden, about 5 to 10 minutes, turning halfway through.
  4. Meanwhile, toss together tomatoes, basil, Parmesan cheese, and garlic in a bowl.
  5. Mix in balsamic vinegar, 2 teaspoons olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper.
  6. Spoon tomato mixture onto toasted bread slices.
  7. Serve immediately and enjoy!
