Balsamic Bruschetta

1 loaf French bread, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

8 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced

⅓ cup chopped fresh basil

1 ounce Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon good quality balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Brush bread slices on both sides lightly with 1 tablespoon oil and place on large baking sheet. Toast bread until golden, 5 to 10 minutes, turning halfway through.

Meanwhile, toss together tomatoes, basil, Parmesan cheese, and garlic in a bowl. Mix in balsamic vinegar, 2 teaspoons olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper.

Spoon tomato mixture onto toasted bread slices and serve immediately.