Balsamic Green Bean Salad
2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 large red onion, chopped
4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
Place beans in a 6-qt. stockpot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Cook, covered, 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and immediately place in ice water. Drain and pat dry.
In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, garlic powder, mustard and pepper. Drizzle over beans. Add onion; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in tomatoes and cheese.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User