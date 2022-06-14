Balsamic Green Bean Salad

2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 large red onion, chopped

4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

Place beans in a 6-qt. stockpot; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Cook, covered, 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and immediately place in ice water. Drain and pat dry.

In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, garlic powder, mustard and pepper. Drizzle over beans. Add onion; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in tomatoes and cheese.