Balsamic Grilled Zucchini

2 zucchinis, quartered lengthwise

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 pinch salt

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-low heat and lightly oil the grate.

Brush zucchini with olive oil. Sprinkle Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and salt over zucchini.

Cook on the preheated grill until beginning to brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Brush balsamic vinegar over zucchini and continue cooking 1 minute more. Serve immediately.