Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ⅔ cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup mashed bananas
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.
  2. Sift flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda together in a large bowl.
  3. Beat sugar and butter together in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add bananas, eggs, and vanilla; beat to combine. Gradually blend in flour mixture until just combined; stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
