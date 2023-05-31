Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup white sugar
- ⅔ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup mashed bananas
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.
- Sift flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda together in a large bowl.
- Beat sugar and butter together in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add bananas, eggs, and vanilla; beat to combine. Gradually blend in flour mixture until just combined; stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.