Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins
- 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup plain yogurt
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup mashed ripe bananas
- ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or line cups with paper liners.
- Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.
- Mix oil, yogurt, egg, and vanilla together in a separate bowl until well combined; stir into flour mixture until smooth. Gently fold in mashed bananas and chocolate chips. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.
- Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 22 to 25 minutes. Cool briefly in the tin, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Trending - Recipes