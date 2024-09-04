YOUR AD HERE »

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

  • 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • ½ cup plain yogurt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup mashed ripe bananas
  • ¾ cup semisweet chocolate chips
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin or line cups with paper liners. 
  2. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.
  3. Mix oil, yogurt, egg, and vanilla together in a separate bowl until well combined; stir into flour mixture until smooth. Gently fold in mashed bananas and chocolate chips. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 22 to 25 minutes. Cool briefly in the tin, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
