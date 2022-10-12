Banana Cream Pie

Dough for single-crust pie

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups whole milk

3 large egg yolks, room temperature, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 firm medium bananas

Whipped cream, optional

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim to 1/2 in. beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°.

Line crust with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice. Bake on a lower oven rack until edge is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-6 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, combine sugar, flour and salt; stir in milk and mix well. Cook over medium-high heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount into egg yolks; return all to saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil. Cook and stir 2 minutes; remove from the heat. Add butter and vanilla; cool slightly.

Slice bananas into crust; pour filling over top. Cool on wire rack for 1 hour. Store in the refrigerator. If desired, garnish with whipped cream and additional sliced bananas.