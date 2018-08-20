Banana Pie | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 package sugar free vanilla instant pudding and pie filling

1 3/4 c. Low-fat milk

4 ripe banans, sliced

1 9-inch ready-made graham cracker pie crust

1 firm banana

Frozen Cool Whip

Prepare pudding as directed; stir in four ripe bananas.

Spoon banana mixture into pie crust; place plastic wrap over pie, completely covering filling.

Chill 1 hour or until filling is set; remove plastic wrap.

Cut firm banan into half-inch slices.

Garnish with whipped topping and bananas.