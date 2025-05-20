YOUR AD HERE »

Banana Pudding

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 (5 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 3 cups cold skim milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • ½ (12 ounce) package vanilla wafers
  • 4 bananas, sliced 
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Beat cream cheese in a large bowl until fluffy. Beat in condensed milk, then pudding mix. Gradually mix in cold milk until smooth, followed by vanilla.
  3. Fold in 1/2 of the whipped topping.
  4. Line the bottom of a 9×13-inch dish with vanilla wafers.
  5. Arrange sliced bananas evenly on top.
  6. Cover with pudding mixture.
  7. Top with remaining whipped topping.
  8. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving.
