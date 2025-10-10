Bananas Foster
- ¼ cup butter
- ⅔ cup dark brown sugar
- 3 ½ tablespoons rum
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3 bananas, peeled and sliced lengthwise and crosswise
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
- 1 pint vanilla ice cream
- Gather all ingredients.
- Melt butter in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, rum, vanilla, and cinnamon; bring to a low boil.
- Place bananas and walnuts in the pan. Cook until bananas have softened, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Serve at once over vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
