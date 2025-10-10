YOUR AD HERE »

Bananas Foster

Recipes |

  • ¼ cup butter
  • ⅔ cup dark brown sugar
  • 3 ½ tablespoons rum
  • 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3 bananas, peeled and sliced lengthwise and crosswise 
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Melt butter in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, rum, vanilla, and cinnamon; bring to a low boil.
  3. Place bananas and walnuts in the pan. Cook until bananas have softened, 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Serve at once over vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
