Bang Bang Salmon

  • 2 (8 ounce) salmon filets 
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
  • 1 teaspoon chile garlic sauce, such as Sriracha®
  • 1 small cucumber, chopped
  • 1 avocado, chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Place salmon filets on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt.
  3. Whisk mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and Sriracha (R) together in a small bowl. Spoon half of sauce over filets; reserve remaining sauce for serving.
  4. Bake salmon in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Turn broiler on High and broil until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 6 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, for salad, combine cucumber, avocado, cilantro, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and lime juice in a separate bowl.
  6. Drizzle reserved sauce over salmon, and serve with cucumber salad.
