Barbeque Chicken Grilled Pizza

1 cup chopped cooked chicken

½ cup barbeque sauce, divided

1 (13.8 ounce) package refrigerated pizza dough

2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed

1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup diced tomatoes, or to taste

Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

Mix chicken and 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce together in a bowl until evenly coated.

Roll dough onto a work surface and cut in half to form 2 rectangles.

Brush the top of each rectangle with olive oil.

Place dough, oil-side down, onto the grill; cook until bottom of dough is browned and top is bubbling up, about 5 minutes.

Brush the tops of each dough with oil and flip.

Spread the remaining barbeque sauce over each crust; top with chicken, Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, and tomatoes.

Close the lid of the grill and cook pizza until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove pizza from grill and cool before slicing, 2 to 3 minutes.