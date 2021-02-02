Barbeque Chicken Grilled Pizza
1 cup chopped cooked chicken
½ cup barbeque sauce, divided
1 (13.8 ounce) package refrigerated pizza dough
2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed
1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup diced tomatoes, or to taste
Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.
Mix chicken and 2 tablespoons barbeque sauce together in a bowl until evenly coated.
Roll dough onto a work surface and cut in half to form 2 rectangles.
Brush the top of each rectangle with olive oil.
Place dough, oil-side down, onto the grill; cook until bottom of dough is browned and top is bubbling up, about 5 minutes.
Brush the tops of each dough with oil and flip.
Spread the remaining barbeque sauce over each crust; top with chicken, Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, and tomatoes.
Close the lid of the grill and cook pizza until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.
Remove pizza from grill and cool before slicing, 2 to 3 minutes.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Barbeque Chicken Grilled Pizza
1 cup chopped cooked chicken