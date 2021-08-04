Basic Beef Brisket in a Dutch Oven
1 (3 pound) beef brisket
½ teaspoon seasoned salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large onions, sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup beef broth
1 cup ketchup
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
⅓ cup cider vinegar
3 tablespoons chili powder
2 bay leaves
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ cup cold water
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Sprinkle brisket with seasoned salt and black pepper.
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Sear brisket in hot oil until browned on both sides.
Transfer brisket to a large plate.
Cook and stir onions and garlic in the Dutch oven until vegetables are softened, about 6 minutes.
Return brisket to the Dutch oven.
Whisk beef broth, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, chili powder, bay leaves, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl; drizzle broth mixture over brisket.
Bring beef mixture to a boil; reduce heat to low and cover.
Simmer until beef is very tender and easily falls apart when pulled with a fork, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
Remove and discard bay leaves.
Transfer beef to a platter, reserving liquid in the Dutch oven. Slice beef.
Whisk water and flour together in a small bowl; stir into the Dutch oven and bring to a boil until sauce is thickened.
Serve sauce over sliced brisket.
