Basic Beef Brisket in a Dutch Oven

1 (3 pound) beef brisket

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large onions, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup beef broth

1 cup ketchup

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

⅓ cup cider vinegar

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 bay leaves

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup cold water

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Sprinkle brisket with seasoned salt and black pepper.

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Sear brisket in hot oil until browned on both sides.

Transfer brisket to a large plate.

Cook and stir onions and garlic in the Dutch oven until vegetables are softened, about 6 minutes.

Return brisket to the Dutch oven.

Whisk beef broth, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, chili powder, bay leaves, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl; drizzle broth mixture over brisket.

Bring beef mixture to a boil; reduce heat to low and cover.

Simmer until beef is very tender and easily falls apart when pulled with a fork, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Remove and discard bay leaves.

Transfer beef to a platter, reserving liquid in the Dutch oven. Slice beef.

Whisk water and flour together in a small bowl; stir into the Dutch oven and bring to a boil until sauce is thickened.

Serve sauce over sliced brisket.