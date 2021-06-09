Basic Chicken Salad
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 cups chopped, cooked chicken meat
½ cup blanched slivered almonds
1 stalk celery, chopped
Place almonds in a frying pan.
Toast over medium-high heat, shaking frequently.
Watch carefully, as they burn easily.Step 2
In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper.
Toss with chicken, almonds, and celery.
