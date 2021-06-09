 Basic Chicken Salad | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Basic Chicken Salad

Recipes Recipes |

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken meat

½ cup blanched slivered almonds

1 stalk celery, chopped

Place almonds in a frying pan.

Toast over medium-high heat, shaking frequently.

Watch carefully, as they burn easily.Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper.

Toss with chicken, almonds, and celery.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Recipes
See more