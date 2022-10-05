Basic Homemade Bread

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

3 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon sugar

2-1/4 cups warm water (110° to 115°)

1 tablespoon salt

6-1/4 to 6-3/4 cups bread flour

2 tablespoons canola oil

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast and 1/2 teaspoon sugar in warm water; let stand until bubbles form on surface. Whisk together remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, salt and 3 cups flour. Stir oil into yeast mixture; pour into flour mixture and beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, to form a soft dough.

Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 8-10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, 1-1/2 to 2 hours.

Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide dough in half. Shape each into a loaf. Place in 2 greased 9×5-in. loaf pans. Cover and let rise until doubled, 1 to 1-1/2 hours.

Bake at 375° until loaf is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped or has reached an internal temperature of 200°, 30-35 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.