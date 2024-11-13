YOUR AD HERE »

Basic Mashed Potatoes

  • 2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 3 cloves garlic, peeled, or to taste (Optional)
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter 
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and garlic, lower heat to medium, and simmer until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
  3. When the potatoes are almost finished, heat milk and butter in a small saucepan over low heat until butter is melted.
  4. Drain potatoes and return to the pot. Slowly add warm milk mixture, blending it in with a potato masher or electric mixer until potatoes are smooth and creamy.
  5. Season with salt and pepper. Serve and enjoy!
