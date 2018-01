Beef and Bacon Cheddar Meatballs

Ethel Williams • Papillion, Neb.

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 medium Onion, minced

8 oz. Bacon, diced, uncooked

2 lbs. Ground beef

6 oz. Cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 c. Bread crumbs

3 Eggs, lightly beaten

2 Tbsp. Salt

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Brush 13-by-9-inch baking pan with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Heat remaining olive oil in a large skillet. Add onions and bacon and sauté; stirring until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer onions and bacon from the pan to a small plate to cool. Combine bacon, onions and the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl and mix by hand. Roll the mixture into 24, golf ball size meatballs, making sure to pack the meat firmly. Place the balls into the baking dish and roast until cooked through, 18-20 minutes.