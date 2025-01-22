YOUR AD HERE »

Beef and Broccoli

  • ⅓ cup oyster sauce
  • ⅓ cup sherry
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • ¾ pound beef round steak, cut into 1⁄8-inch thick strips
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more if needed
  • 1 thin slice of fresh ginger root
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed
  • 1 pound broccoli, cut into florets
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Whisk oyster sauce, sherry, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, and cornstarch together in a bowl; stir until sugar has dissolved.
  3. Place steak in a shallow bowl. Pour oyster sauce mixture over meat and stir to coat; cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
  4. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic; let sizzle for about 1 minute to flavor oil, then remove and discard.
  5. Stir in broccoli. Toss and stir until bright green and almost tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove broccoli from the wok and set aside.
  6. Add a little more oil to the wok, if needed, then add beef with marinade.
  7. Stir and toss until sauce thickens and turns shiny and meat is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
  8. Return broccoli to the wok; stir until heated through, about 3 minutes.
