Beef and Broccoli
- ⅓ cup oyster sauce
- ⅓ cup sherry
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- ¾ pound beef round steak, cut into 1⁄8-inch thick strips
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more if needed
- 1 thin slice of fresh ginger root
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed
- 1 pound broccoli, cut into florets
- Gather all ingredients.
- Whisk oyster sauce, sherry, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, and cornstarch together in a bowl; stir until sugar has dissolved.
- Place steak in a shallow bowl. Pour oyster sauce mixture over meat and stir to coat; cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic; let sizzle for about 1 minute to flavor oil, then remove and discard.
- Stir in broccoli. Toss and stir until bright green and almost tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove broccoli from the wok and set aside.
- Add a little more oil to the wok, if needed, then add beef with marinade.
- Stir and toss until sauce thickens and turns shiny and meat is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Return broccoli to the wok; stir until heated through, about 3 minutes.
