Beef Bourguignon Without the Burgundy
- 1 (2 1/2 pound) boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 2-inch cubes
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups Merlot wine
- 2 cups beef broth
- 2 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 stalks celery, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- Generously season beef with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat. Cook and stir beef in hot oil until browned on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer meat to a plate.
- Cook and stir onion, butter, and a pinch of salt in drippings in the Dutch oven until onion begins to sweat. Stir in flour; cook and stir until onion starts to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour in wine; bring to a simmer and cook until wine is reduced by half, about 10 minutes.
- Return beef and any accumulated juices to the Dutch oven. Add broth, carrots, celery, thyme sprigs, and bay leaf; season with salt. Bring to a simmer, cover the pot with a lid, and cook over low heat until meat is almost tender, about 1 hour 30 minutes.
- Remove the lid and continue cooking at a simmer until meat is tender and stew is thick, about 30 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.
