Beef Brisket
- 1 (3 pound) beef brisket, trimmed of fat
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1 (12 fluid ounce) can beer
- 1 (12 ounce) bottle tomato-based chili sauce
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Season brisket on all sides with salt and pepper and place in a glass baking dish. Cover with a layer of sliced onion.
- Mix together beer, chili sauce, and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Pour over the roast. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 3 hours. Remove the aluminum foil and bake for an additional 30 minutes.
- Let brisket rest and cool slightly before slicing and returning to the dish. Reheat in the oven with the sauce spooned over the sliced meat.
Trending - Recipes