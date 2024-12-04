YOUR AD HERE »

Beef Brisket

  • 1 (3 pound) beef brisket, trimmed of fat
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 (12 fluid ounce) can beer
  • 1 (12 ounce) bottle tomato-based chili sauce
  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  3. Season brisket on all sides with salt and pepper and place in a glass baking dish. Cover with a layer of sliced onion.
  4. Mix together beer, chili sauce, and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Pour over the roast. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 3 hours. Remove the aluminum foil and bake for an additional 30 minutes.
  6. Let brisket rest and cool slightly before slicing and returning to the dish. Reheat in the oven with the sauce spooned over the sliced meat.
