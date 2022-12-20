 Beef Lentil Soup | TheFencePost.com
Beef Lentil Soup

  • 1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
  • 1 can (46 ounces) tomato or V8 juice
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup dried lentils, rinsed
  • 2 cups chopped cabbage
  • 1 cup sliced carrots
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup diced green pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed
  • In a large stockpot, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; crumble meat; drain. Add the tomato juice, water, lentils, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, green pepper, pepper, thyme and bay leaf.
  • Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until the lentils and vegetables are tender. Add spinach and heat through. Remove bay leaf.
