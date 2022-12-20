Beef Lentil Soup
- 1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
- 1 can (46 ounces) tomato or V8 juice
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup dried lentils, rinsed
- 2 cups chopped cabbage
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup diced green pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- In a large stockpot, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; crumble meat; drain. Add the tomato juice, water, lentils, cabbage, carrots, celery, onion, green pepper, pepper, thyme and bay leaf.
- Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until the lentils and vegetables are tender. Add spinach and heat through. Remove bay leaf.