Beef ‘n’ Rice Enchiladas
1 package (6.8 ounces) Spanish rice and pasta mix
1 pound ground beef
2 cans (10 ounces each) enchilada sauce, divided
10 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed
1-2/3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare rice mix according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; crumble meat; drain. Stir in Spanish rice and 1-1/4 cups enchilada sauce.
Spoon about 2/3 cup beef mixture down the center of each tortilla. Top each with 1 tablespoon cheese; roll up.
Place in an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with the remaining enchilada sauce and cheese. Bake, uncovered until the cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Beef ‘n’ Rice Enchiladas
1 package (6.8 ounces) Spanish rice and pasta mix