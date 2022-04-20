Beef ‘n’ Rice Enchiladas

1 package (6.8 ounces) Spanish rice and pasta mix

1 pound ground beef

2 cans (10 ounces each) enchilada sauce, divided

10 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed

1-2/3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare rice mix according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; crumble meat; drain. Stir in Spanish rice and 1-1/4 cups enchilada sauce.

Spoon about 2/3 cup beef mixture down the center of each tortilla. Top each with 1 tablespoon cheese; roll up.

Place in an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with the remaining enchilada sauce and cheese. Bake, uncovered until the cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes.