Beef Nacho Casserole

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 ½ cups chunky salsa
  • 1 (10 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • ¾ cup creamy salad dressing (such as Miracle Whip)
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 2 cups crushed tortilla chips
  • 2 cups Colby cheese
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and drain.
  3. Stir salsa, corn, salad dressing, and chili powder into the skillet until well combined.
  4. Layer 1/2 of the ground beef mixture in an ungreased 2-quart casserole dish; top with 1/2 of the tortilla chips and 1/2 of the cheese. Repeat layers once more.
  5. Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven, until heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.
