Beef Pot Roast

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 3 ½ pounds beef chuck pot roast
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup diced carrots 
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • ¼ cup butter 
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C).
  2. Heat vegetable oil into a large oven-safe pot over medium-high heat. Season chuck roast with salt and black pepper.
  3. Cook in hot oil until brown on both sides; transfer to a plate.
  4. Add carrots, celery, and onion into the pot. Cook and stir until vegetables start to release their juices, scraping any brown flavor bits off the bottom of the pot, about 3 minutes.
  5. Add butter, and cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.
  6. Sprinkle in rosemary; return roast to the pot and cover.
  7. Roast in the preheated oven until the chuck roast is tender, about 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
  8. Season vegetables with additional salt and black pepper, if desired.
