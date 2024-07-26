YOUR AD HERE »

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • ½ onion, diced 
  • 2 teaspoons salt, divided
  • 2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 cups chopped mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 (16 ounce) package wide egg noodles
  • ¾ cup sour cream, or to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as an Instant Pot) and select Sauté function. Heat oil for 1 minute.
  3. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt to pot; cook and stir until onion begins to soften, 3 to 4 minutes.
  4. Sprinkle beef with 1 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Add to the pot. Cook and stir until beef is evenly browned, about 2 minutes.
  5. Add garlic and thyme; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  6. Pour in soy sauce. Stir mushrooms into the pot. Stir in flour until incorporated. Stir in chicken broth and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.
  7. Close and lock the lid. Set to high pressure according to manufacturer’s instructions for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.
  8. Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method.
  9. Open pot; stir in egg noodles. Close and lock the lid. Set to high pressure according to manufacturer’s instructions for 5 minutes.
  10. Release pressure naturally for 5 minutes according to manufacturer’s instruction. Release remaining pressure using the quick-release method. Open pressure cooker; stir in sour cream.
