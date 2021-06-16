Beef Stroganoff in the Slow Cooker
1 ⅓ pounds cubed beef stew meat
2 cups fresh mushrooms, thickly sliced
1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 cup milk
2 onions, chopped
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
6 ounces herb and garlic-flavored cream cheese
1 cup fusilli pasta
¼ cup sour cream (Optional)
Combine beef, mushrooms, cream of mushroom soup, milk, onions, and Worcestershire sauce in a slow cooker.
Cook on High for 3 to 4 hours, or on Low for 5 to 7 hours.
Stir in cream cheese until well dissolved; cook for 1 hour more.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Cook fusilli in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.
Drain. Serve stroganoff over fusilli and garnish with sour cream.
