Beef Stroganoff
- 1 (8 ounce) package egg noodles
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can fat-free condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder, or to taste
- ½ cup sour cream
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Gather all ingredients.
- Sauté ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crumbly; 5 to 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Drain and discard any fat from the cooked beef. Stir condensed soup and garlic powder into the beef. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove beef from the heat. Add egg noodles and stir to combine. Stir in sour cream and season with salt and pepper.
Trending - Recipes