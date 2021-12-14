Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables

1 beef tenderloin roast (3 pounds)

3/4 cup dry white wine or beef broth

3/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

4 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons ground mustard

3 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch wedges

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

1 pound fresh baby carrots

Place tenderloin in a large shallow dish.

Combine the wine, soy sauce, rosemary, Dijon mustard, ground mustard and garlic.

Pour half of the marinade over tenderloin and turn to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for 4-12 hours, turning several times.

Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade.

Place the potatoes, Brussels sprouts and carrots in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; add reserved marinade and toss to coat.

Cover and bake at 425° for 20 minutes; stir.

Drain tenderloin, discarding marinade; if desired, tie tenderloin with baker’s twine.

Place tenderloin over vegetables.

Bake, uncovered, for 40-50 minutes or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°).

Remove beef and let stand for 15 minutes.

Check vegetables for doneness.

If additional roasting is needed, cover with foil and bake for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Slice beef and serve with vegetables.