Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables
1 beef tenderloin roast (3 pounds)
3/4 cup dry white wine or beef broth
3/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
4 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1-1/2 teaspoons ground mustard
3 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch wedges
1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved
1 pound fresh baby carrots
Place tenderloin in a large shallow dish.
Combine the wine, soy sauce, rosemary, Dijon mustard, ground mustard and garlic.
Pour half of the marinade over tenderloin and turn to coat.
Cover and refrigerate for 4-12 hours, turning several times.
Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade.
Place the potatoes, Brussels sprouts and carrots in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; add reserved marinade and toss to coat.
Cover and bake at 425° for 20 minutes; stir.
Drain tenderloin, discarding marinade; if desired, tie tenderloin with baker’s twine.
Place tenderloin over vegetables.
Bake, uncovered, for 40-50 minutes or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°).
Remove beef and let stand for 15 minutes.
Check vegetables for doneness.
If additional roasting is needed, cover with foil and bake for 10-15 minutes or until tender.
Slice beef and serve with vegetables.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables
1 beef tenderloin roast (3 pounds)