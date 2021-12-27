Beef Tri-Tip Roast with Rosemary-Garlic Vegetables
1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
1 tablespoon olive oil
12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved
2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths
2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges
Seasoning:
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Heat oven to 425°F.
Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef Tri-Tip Roast.
Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in large bowl; toss.
Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan.
Place vegetables around roast.
Do not add water or cover.
Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.
Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium.
Transfer to board; tent with foil.
Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
Meanwhile increase oven temperature to 475°F.
Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.
