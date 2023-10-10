YOUR AD HERE »

Beer Glazed Brats and Sauerkraut

  • ⅛ teaspoon celery seeds
  • ⅛ teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle lager beer
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon dried dill weed
  • 1 pound fresh bratwurst sausages
  • 1 pound sauerkraut (preferably barrel-aged), drained
  1. Crush celery seeds and caraway seeds with a mortar and pestle until ground.
  2. Mix beer, brown sugar, dry mustard, onion powder, pepper, dill, and crushed seeds together in a bowl until brown sugar is dissolved.
  3. Place brats into a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Pour beer mixture over top and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Uncover and increase the heat to medium. Boil the sauce until it reduces to a thick, syrupy liquid, about 20 minutes. Tilt the skillet to roll brats in the sticky sauce until thoroughly coated. Transfer brats to a plate and cover to keep warm.
  5. Add sauerkraut to the skillet and stir to combine with any leftover sauce; cook for 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer sauerkraut to a serving platter and top with warm brats.
