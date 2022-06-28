Beet Salad with Lemon Dressing

3 medium fresh beets (about 1 pound)

1 cup finely chopped English cucumber

6 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/2 cup chopped sweet yellow or red pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup finely chopped radish

3/4 cup minced fresh parsley

DRESSING:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 400°. Scrub beets and trim tops. Wrap beets in foil; place on a baking sheet. Bake until tender, 1-1/4 – 1-1/2 hours. Cool slightly. Peel beets and cut into cubes.

Place remaining vegetables and parsley in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with cucumber mixture. Gently stir in beets.