Beet Salad with Lemon Dressing
3 medium fresh beets (about 1 pound)
1 cup finely chopped English cucumber
6 green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/2 cup chopped sweet yellow or red pepper
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup finely chopped radish
3/4 cup minced fresh parsley
DRESSING:
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 400°. Scrub beets and trim tops. Wrap beets in foil; place on a baking sheet. Bake until tender, 1-1/4 – 1-1/2 hours. Cool slightly. Peel beets and cut into cubes.
Place remaining vegetables and parsley in a large bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; toss with cucumber mixture. Gently stir in beets.
Honey Beet Bread
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
