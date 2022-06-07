Berry, Lemon and Doughnut Hole Trifle
2 cups cold 2% milk
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant lemon pudding mix
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed and divided
16 to 32 plain doughnut holes
3 cups fresh strawberries, halved
2 cups fresh blueberries
Whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set. Fold in 2-1/2 cups whipped topping; set aside.
Place half the doughnut holes in a 3-qt. trifle bowl; spread half the pudding mixture over the top. Top pudding with half the strawberries and blueberries. Repeat layers. Top with remaining whipped topping. Chill until serving.
