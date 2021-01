Best Brownies

½ cup butter

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

Frosting:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Grease and flour an 8-inch square pan.

In a large saucepan, melt 1/2 cup butter.

Remove from heat, and stir in sugar, eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Beat in 1/3 cup cocoa, 1/2 cup flour, salt, and baking powder.

Spread batter into prepared pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Do not overcook.

To Make Frosting: Combine 3 tablespoons softened butter, 3 tablespoons cocoa, honey, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1 cup confectioners’ sugar.

Stir until smooth.

Frost brownies while they are still warm.