Best Potatoes

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon dried oregano

salt and pepper to taste

5 potatoes, quartered

In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, garlic, oregano, salt , and pepper. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes, and cook until almost done, about 10 minutes. Don’t overcook otherwise the potatoes will break apart. Drain, and cool.

Preheat oven broiler. Line a baking tray with aluminum foil, and lightly grease the aluminum foil.

Arrange potatoes in the prepared baking tray. Spoon the mayonnaise mixture over the potatoes. Broil in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender and mayonnaise mixture is lightly browned, about 10 minutes.