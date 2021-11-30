Bistro Turkey Calzone
1 tablespoon cornmeal
1 loaf (1 pound) frozen pizza dough, thawed
3/4 pound thinly sliced cooked turkey
8 slices cheddar cheese
5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 small tart apple, peeled and thinly sliced
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Sprinkle cornmeal over a greased baking sheet.
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 15-in. circle.
Transfer to prepared pan.
Arrange half of turkey over half of the dough; top with cheese, bacon, apple and remaining turkey.
Fold dough over filling and pinch edges to seal.
With a sharp knife, cut 3 slashes in the top.
Brush with egg and sprinkle with Italian seasoning.
Bake at 400° until golden brown, 20-25 minutes.
Let stand 5 minutes before cutting into wedges.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User