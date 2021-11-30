Bistro Turkey Calzone

1 tablespoon cornmeal

1 loaf (1 pound) frozen pizza dough, thawed

3/4 pound thinly sliced cooked turkey

8 slices cheddar cheese

5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 small tart apple, peeled and thinly sliced

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Sprinkle cornmeal over a greased baking sheet.

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 15-in. circle.

Transfer to prepared pan.

Arrange half of turkey over half of the dough; top with cheese, bacon, apple and remaining turkey.

Fold dough over filling and pinch edges to seal.

With a sharp knife, cut 3 slashes in the top.

Brush with egg and sprinkle with Italian seasoning.

Bake at 400° until golden brown, 20-25 minutes.

Let stand 5 minutes before cutting into wedges.