Black Bean Huevos Rancheros
- 1 ½ cups fresh tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped
- ¼ cup sliced green onions
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- salt, to taste
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (19 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon chopped chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
- 8 (7 inch) flour tortillas
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 4 eggs
- To make the salsa: Stir tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno pepper, 1 clove minced garlic, and salt together in a bowl until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.
- Place 1 teaspoon canola oil in a skillet and heat over medium heat. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute until light brown. Mix in black beans, chicken broth, and chiles; simmer until beans are heated through, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and keep warm.
- Place four tortillas on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle cheese evenly over tortillas; top with remaining four tortillas. Cover the baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Bake tortillas in preheated oven until cheese melts, about 5 minutes.
- Place remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil in a skillet; heat over medium heat. Crack eggs into skillet and cook to desired firmness.
- To assemble huevos rancheros: Place cheese-filled tortillas on four serving plates. Top each tortilla with black bean mixture, a layer of salsa, and an egg. Serve immediately.