Black Bean Huevos Rancheros

  • 1 ½ cups fresh tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped
  • ¼ cup sliced green onions
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • salt, to taste
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (19 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon chopped chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 8 (7 inch) flour tortillas
  • ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 4 eggs
  1. To make the salsa: Stir tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno pepper, 1 clove minced garlic, and salt together in a bowl until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.
  3. Place 1 teaspoon canola oil in a skillet and heat over medium heat. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute until light brown. Mix in black beans, chicken broth, and chiles; simmer until beans are heated through, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and keep warm.
  4. Place four tortillas on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle cheese evenly over tortillas; top with remaining four tortillas. Cover the baking sheet with aluminum foil.
  5. Bake tortillas in preheated oven until cheese melts, about 5 minutes.
  6. Place remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil in a skillet; heat over medium heat. Crack eggs into skillet and cook to desired firmness.
  7. To assemble huevos rancheros: Place cheese-filled tortillas on four serving plates. Top each tortilla with black bean mixture, a layer of salsa, and an egg. Serve immediately.
