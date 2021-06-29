1 (16 ounce) can black beans

1 small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

salt to taste

In a medium saucepan, combine beans, onion, and garlic, and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low.

Season with cilantro, cayenne, and salt.

Simmer for 5 minutes, and serve.