Black Beans
1 (16 ounce) can black beans
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
salt to taste
In a medium saucepan, combine beans, onion, and garlic, and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium-low.
Season with cilantro, cayenne, and salt.
Simmer for 5 minutes, and serve.
