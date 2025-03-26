Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ pound ground beef
- ½ small head cabbage, shredded
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- ½ cup cold water
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
- 1 pinch salt, to taste
- Gather ingredients.
- Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, and add oil. Saute garlic for about 5 seconds, then add ground beef. Stir-fry until beef is evenly brown, 5 to 7 minutes; drain excess fat.
- Stir in cabbage and pepper, and cook until vegetables are tender and beef is fully cooked. Stir in soy sauce.
- Mix together cornstarch and water, and stir in. Season with pepper; add salt to taste. Cook, stirring, until sauce has thickened.