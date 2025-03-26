YOUR AD HERE »

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ pound ground beef
  • ½ small head cabbage, shredded
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • ½ cup cold water
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 1 pinch salt, to taste
  1. Gather ingredients.
  2. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, and add oil. Saute garlic for about 5 seconds, then add ground beef. Stir-fry until beef is evenly brown, 5 to 7 minutes; drain excess fat.
  3. Stir in cabbage and pepper, and cook until vegetables are tender and beef is fully cooked. Stir in soy sauce.
  4. Mix together cornstarch and water, and stir in. Season with pepper; add salt to taste. Cook, stirring, until sauce has thickened.
