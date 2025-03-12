Blackened Salmon Fillets
- 2 tablespoons ground paprika
- 1 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon ground white pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon dried basil
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- 4 salmon fillets, skin and bones removed
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
- Gather all ingredients.
- Mix paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, salt, white and black pepper, thyme, basil, and oregano together in a small bowl.
- Brush salmon fillets on both sides with 1/4 cup butter, and sprinkle evenly with the spice mixture.
- Heat 2 tablespoons melted butter in a large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add salmon and cook until blackened, 2 to 5 minutes.
- Lift fillets, add remaining melted butter to the skillet, and flip fillets into the butter. Cook until the other side is blackened and fish flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 5 minutes.