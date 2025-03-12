YOUR AD HERE »

Blackened Salmon Fillets

  • 2 tablespoons ground paprika
  • 1 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground white pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ¼ teaspoon dried basil
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 4 salmon fillets, skin and bones removed
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted 
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Mix paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, salt, white and black pepper, thyme, basil, and oregano together in a small bowl.
  3. Brush salmon fillets on both sides with 1/4 cup butter, and sprinkle evenly with the spice mixture.
  4. Heat 2 tablespoons melted butter in a large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add salmon and cook until blackened, 2 to 5 minutes.
  5. Lift fillets, add remaining melted butter to the skillet, and flip fillets into the butter. Cook until the other side is blackened and fish flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 5 minutes.
